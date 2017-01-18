Southern said it will run more than 70% of its trains next Monday – 10% more of its normal timetable than it operated on previous conductor strike days.

“This follows the completion by Southern at the start of the year of its programme to put drivers in sole control of the operation of the train, including closing the doors, on nearly 80% of routes and the transfer of many conductors to the new on-board supervisor role focused exclusively on customer service,” said a statement.

The following routes – previously suspended on an RMT conductor strike day – will now operate on Monday:

Eastbourne – Hastings

Chichester – Portsmouth and Southampton

Lewes – Haywards Heath

Coastway stations (including Bognor, Littlehampton, Eastbourne, Worthing and Hastings) will regain a direct service to London

Routes which previously finished early in the evening will also now run later, and from Tuesday Southern plans to operate the normal full timetable.

Southern advised passengers to check its website for the latest information before they travel.