Spabreaks is well positioned in the market to take advantage of the growing consumer trend for health and wellness, having snapped up rival spa deal providers Spabreaks.co.uk and luxury-spa-breaks.com since 2014.

“Wellness was unheard of when we began the business and it certainly wasn’t the big buzzword that it is now,” said Ms Wright.

She added that Spabreaks had deliberately avoided the “cheap, quick-fix” discount vouchers made popular by sites including Groupon and Wowcher.

“As spas realise that the discount model isn’t going to do them any favours, we’ve seen a shift in the industry. We encourage all of the spas we work with not to devalue their brand so we can bring the idea of spa back to its true essence which is about healing and well-being rather than £15 eyelash extensions,” she said.

“The UK is very much behind overseas consumers in terms of understanding spa – but we’ve seen a big shift from ten years ago.”

Spabreaks faces competition from rivals such as Treatwell, formerly known as Wahanda, and Lastminute.com. But Ms Wright said the focus on higher-margin spa-day and spa-break packages rather than individual treatments made the company different.