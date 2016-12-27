Planning a holiday to Spain? Read how to book the best Spanish activity holiday, with advice on walking tours, cycling and pilgrimage routes, and stargazing trips, as well as the best tour operators. By Telegraph Travel’s Spain experts.

Right now, people are skiing in the Pyrenees in the north of Spain, in the Guadarrama mountains near Madrid and in the Sierra Nevada in Andalusía.

Meanwhile, in the Canaries, people are diving and windsurfing, while in the Balearics others are cycling around the islands and hiking through landscapes filled with almond blossom.

See here for our experts’ pick of the top 10 activity holidays in Spain



Almond blossom on Ibiza: the island has beautiful walking trails, as well as parties



Credit:

Copyright (c) 2015 Rex Features. No use without permission./Design Pics Inc/REX/Shutterstock





The sheer variety of coasts, countryside and climate in Spain means that there are always plenty of options if you want to get outside and get moving, whether that is simply strolling by the sea or canyoning down a gorge.

Spain is particularly good for birdwatching, which often takes you to some of the most beautiful and wild parts of the country. For example, Naturetrek (‘see “tour operator” listings) offers some terrific trips to Extremadura, Aragón, Navarra, Cantabria, Asturias and Catalonia, taking you to remote locations to spot vultures, eagles, bustards and many other species.

Scroll down for a list of tour operators offering activity holidays to Spain

You could get out on a boat to look for whales and dolphins in the Bay of Biscay or the Canaries – a third of all whale species pass through the migratory route off Tenerife. All the Canary Islands offer a huge variety of terrain for walking and cycling holidays, from lush forests to volcanic landscapes and coastal paths; they also have excellent conditions for all sorts of water sports, whatever your age or level.

Pilgrim’s progress

Could this be the year you undertake a pilgrimage? It takes around a month to walk across Spain to Santiago de Compostela, but lots of people split it into stages, doing a week at a time. There are several lesser-known routes to Santiago too, including the Vía de la Plata, which follows Roman paths through Extremadura and Castila León, and the much shorter English Route from Ferrol on the wild Galician coast. To get official recognition, you need to walk, cycle or ride along one of the routes, but there is nothing stopping you doing a chunk of the pilgrimage just to enjoy the countryside, architecture and villages along the way. Annie Bennett

Tour operators offering activity holidays to Spain

Walking, cycling and multi-activity holidays



Ride on: Spain and its islands are great cycling destinations, offering terrain for all abilities



Credit:

Alamy





ATG Oxford (01865 315678; atg-oxford.co.uk) Good for upmarket escorted walking trips in Catalonia, Majorca, the Alto Teruel and along the Camino de Santiago.

Authentic Adventures (01453 823328; authenticadventures.co.uk) Guided walking on La Gomera.

Collett’s Mountain Holidays (01799 513331; colletts.co.uk) Pyrenees, Picos de Europa and Andalusia walking.

Exodus (0845 508 4195; exodus.co.uk) Wide choice of Spanish walking and cycling trips requiring varying degrees of fitness.

Explore (01252 883694; explore.co.uk) Group walking and cycling tours, plus centre-based, multi-activity holidays in the Pyrenees.

Freewheel Holidays (0161 703 5823; freewheelholidays.com) Cycling breaks in northern Spain and Lanzarote.

Headwater (01606 369702; headwater.com) Wide choice of well-constructed hotel-to-hotel and single-centre Spanish walking and cycling breaks; a gentle self-guided cycling route from Jerez to Cadiz is new.

HF Holidays (0345 470 8558; hfholidays.co.uk) Good for affordable, guided walking from single bases, with daily choices of walks.

Inntravel (01653 617001; inntravel.co.uk) Lots of leisurely, self-guided walking and cycling breaks across Spain, including new walking holidays in Ibiza/Formentera and the eastern Pyrenees.

KE Adventure Travel (017687 73966; keadventure.com) Good for mountain treks, and a circuit of Catalonia’s Cap Creus is new.

On Foot Holidays (01722 322652; onfootholidays.co.uk) Self-guided walking, including in Majorca’s Serra de Tramuntana.

Pura Aventura (01273 676712; pura-aventura.com) Tailored walking and multi-activity breaks in the Picos de Europa its strongest suit.

Ramblers Worldwide Holidays (01707 331133; ramblersholidays.co.uk) Guided walking, including new this year in the mountains of Catalonia. See its Adagio programme (adagio.co.uk) for “ambling rather than rambling”.

Saddle Skedaddle (0191 265 1110; skedaddle.co.uk) Good for challenging road and mountain biking.

Utracks (0845 241 7599; utracks.com) Walking and cycling breaks: several Camino de Santiago options, and wide choice of self-guided, inn-to-inn routes elsewhere in Spain.

Walks Worldwide (01962 737565; walksworldwide.com) and World Walks (01242 254353; worldwalks.com) offer, among other things, various ways to walk the Camino de Santiago.

Spain specialists

Arbuthnott Holidays (0207 738 2032; arbuthnottholidays.com) Civilised walking, riding, painting, bird-watching and bridge breaks in Andalusia, mostly based at the owners’ lovely home.

Finca El Moro (00 34 627 479 738; fincaelmoro.com) Walking, riding and yoga, near Seville.

Family activity holiday specialists

Acorn Family Holidays (0121 504 2070; acornfamilyholidays.co.uk) Inexpensive summer breaks in cabins at a Costa Brava holiday complex.

Activities Abroad (01670 789991; activitiesabroad.com) In the Catalan Pyrenees.

Families Worldwide (01962 737560; familiesworldwide.co.uk) In the Pyrenees and Catalonia, plus Learn the Lingo Costa Brava break combining Spanish lessons and activities.

Watersports



Paragliding over the black sand coast in Tenerife



Minorca Sailing (020 8948 2106; minorcasailing.co.uk) Sailing and windsurfing holidays for all levels of ability.

Sportif (01273 844919; sportif.travel) Windsurfing and kite-surfing in Tarifa, the Costa Brava and Canaries.

Tennis

La Manga Club (00 34 968 33 1234; lamangaclub.com) Also good for golf

Jonathan Markson Tennis (020 7603 2422; marksontennis.com)

Tennis Holidays (01962 713330; tennisholidays.co.uk).

Horse riding

Between them, these companies offer a big range of horse-riding breaks in Spain suitable for all levels of competence, some with instruction, others structured around day or trail rides:

Equestrian Escapes (01829 781123; equestrian-escapes.com)

In the Saddle (01299 272997; inthesaddle.com) Ride World Wide (01837 82544; rideworldwide.com)

Nature



Spot wild cats on Naturetrek’s expert-led tours in Spain



Credit:

Jose Ardaiz/Naturetrek





Naturetrek (01962 733051; naturetrek.co.uk) Enticing, broad range of expert-led wildlife tours in Spain, looking for flowers, birds, butterflies, wolves and bears, whales and dolphins.

Tour operator listings by Fred Mawer

Follow Telegraph Travel on Twitter

See our Spanish city breaks guide here