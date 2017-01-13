Police seized a refuse vehicle that was in the area when Mr McKeague disappeared. However, when it was weighed, its load was found to be too light to have carried a body.

On Monday, it was revealed that April Oliver, 21, the girlfriend of Mr McKeague, was expecting a child.

Miss Oliver told BBC Look East she discovered she was pregnant in October – just weeks after Mr McKeague’s disappearance.

The baby is due in late spring/early summer and she told the programme that Mr McKeague did not know about the pregnancy.

The pair had been together for about five months after meeting on a dating site.

Mr McKeague, a gunner and team medic, based at RAF Honington, was separated from friends while leaving the Flex nightclub on St Andrews Street South.

He was last seen in Bury St Edmunds town centre on CCTV at 3.25am wearing a light pink Ralph Lauren shirt, white jeans and brown suede Timberland boots with light soles.

The last sighting shows him walking from a shop doorway and into a horseshoe-shaped area in Brentgovel Street, with no sign of him emerging.