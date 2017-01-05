It has taken a painstaking 16 years to construct, come in way over budget and been the cause of some properly serious Teutonic angst, but next week the transformation of Hamburg’s ugly ducking – the Elbphilharmonie concert hall – into a dazzling new venue on the water will be complete.



The Elbphilharmonie sits on the Elbe River



The building – an extraordinary affair involving glass, curves and crevices all standing tall on the solid red brick foundation of a former docklands warehouse – will on Wednesday open its doors for the first time to host a star-studded programme of works performed by some of the world’s finest singers and musicians.



The building is constructed on the foundations of a former warehouse



The concert, which will be attended by Germany’s president Joachim Gauck, will herald the start of a three-week musical extravaganza featuring artists as varied as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel and jazz piano genius Brad Mehldau.

Early reports suggest that in addition to its eye-catching exterior, the slightly other worldly interior of the Elbphilharmonie has been designed so that in each of its three concert halls the acoustics will be sublime.



The Grand Hall, one of three concert spaces in the venue



The acoustics in each space are set to be extraordinary



Unless they already have tickets, anyone wanting to make their own judgement on that will have to wait: the opening series of concerts is completely sold out.



The Recital Hall



What visitors in the coming months will be able to do is to wander freely around the Plaza – a public viewing area affording 360-degree views of the city of the German city and the working port that sustains it; they will be able to stay in the slick Westin hotel incorporated into one side of the building; and they they will be able to admire it from afar – from the bustling harbour quayside – or, closer up, from one of the boats offering tours of Hamburg’s Unesco-listed “Speicherstadt” (warehouse district) and glitzy new HafenCity (harbour city).

“A lot of people feared that the Elbphilharmonie would be a ‘hall for the rich’, but the Plaza will be accessible to all, and the cheapest seats for concerts will be just €10 (£8.50),” said Natalie Ruoss, on behalf of Hamburg Marketing. “In the city famous for the Beatles and a rough edge, it will strike a new note. Having initially been sceptical, the people of Hamburg are now wanting to embrace the new hall.”



The city of Hamburg hopes that the hall will attract people from all walks of life



Visitors will be able to visit the structure’s roof and take in the impressive views



The sceptism is understandable. Since the project was first mooted in 2003 the price tag has risen from €77 million to €789 million (£65m to £670m). There have been disagreements and delays: next week’s opening comes six years behind schedule. Unfortunate parallels have been drawn with the rather un-Germanic shambles surrounding the new Berlin-Brandenburg airport, now running seven years late.



The Grand Hall in construction



Others, though, point to another example of a cultural project plagued by escalating costs and lengthy delays and mocked for its vaunting artistic ambition: the Sydney Opera House.

“We are hoping that the Elbphilharmonie will do for Hamburg what the Opera House has done for Sydney,” said Ms Ruoss. “It will put us on the map and become a symbol for Hamburg – and Germany. Of course we have the Brandenburg Gate and Neuschwanstein (castle) – but the Elbphilharmonie shows the Germany of the future.”

The world holds it breath. And on Wednesday, the curtain rises.