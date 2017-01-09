“The UK economy remains in a strong overall position to support expenditure growth into 2017,” said Annabel Fiddes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiled the figures.

“However, rising inflationary pressures could squeeze spending power, and, along with Brexit-related uncertainty, this could soften the overall growth trajectory of household spending.”

Meanwhile, small business are ramping up their growth plans for the year, defying tighter lending conditions at many banks to borrow more during 2017.

A poll of 1,000 small- and medium-sized firms by the insurer Zurich found the average business that planned to borrow this year expected to draw out £41,770, up 22pc compared to a year ago.

Roughly the same number of companies hope to borrow money this year, with 36pc expecting to take on debt, compared to 35pc who borrowed during 2016.

The researchers said that if this greater appetite for lending played out, small firms across Britain would borrow a total of £50bn this year.

“The business landscape appears rife with uncertainty, but SMEs have long been the building blocks of this economy and as long as they are building themselves sensibly, sustainably, with contingencies in place, then the UK can be confident in the health of its economy,” said Anne Griffiths, who oversees SMEs at Zurich.

The findings suggest optimism among small business owners despite data from the Bank of England, which monitors lending behaviour through banks and found in October that a net 28pc of lenders had experienced a fall in demand for small commercial loans.

Funding Circle, a peer-to-peer platform that offers business loans, last week announced a £40m package from the British Business Bank to help cater to growing appetite.