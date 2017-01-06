Mr Hellawell had said that if shareholders voted against him for a second time at this year’s annual meeting he would leave.

However, in a further twist Mike Ashley has said that he had spoken “to Keith Hellawell this afternoon to inform him that I hope that he will reconsider his intention to stand down if he does not receive the backing of a majority of independent shareholders at the 2017 AGM.”

The sports tycoon added that “In view of continuing frustrations, the board will meet in the near future to reconsider all options in relation to its review of corporate governance.

Paul Lee, head of corporate governance at Aberdeen Asset Management, had said that it was “no surprise” that Mr Hellawell had been re-elected given the support he enjoys from Mr Ashley but said that the real test would be whether the chairman steps down at the AGM this year.

Mr Lee added: “This is not about personalities but the overall governance of the business. Much needs to be delivered by the AGM to win the support of independent shareholders. Progress needs to be made on a genuinely independent review of working practices and governance; the company needs to deliver on its undertakings to its workforce, including appointing an employee representative director; and it needs to enhance its reporting.”

“Most importantly, we need to see progress towards appointing a new executive team with the necessary skillset and experience to manage a company of Sports Direct’s size and scale. Poor governance and oversight has dogged the company for far too long and more change is required. We welcome the board’s recognition of this but words must now be matched with deeds.”

Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments at Royal London Asset Management said: “We retain our long-standing concerns with the governance of the company and have lost confidence in the ability of the Chairman to govern the Board and protect the interests of minority shareholders.”

Sports Direct has been criticised by MPs, unions and investors for its corporate governance failures and the treatment of its warehouse staff. The company has since committed to an independent review of its warehouse practices however has lost both its chief executive, Dave Forsey, and acting finance chief Matt Pearson.

The sportswear chairman recently blamed Sports Direct’s profits crashing by 57pc to £71.6m during the six months to October 23 on an “extreme political, union and media campaign”.

Separately, Sports Direct restarted its share buyback programme today and said it would spend up to £258.9m reducing the company’s share capital.