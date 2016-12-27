Harrison Ford said she was “one-of-a-kind” who lived her life “bravely”, adding: “My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Anthony Daniels, who played C3PO, said he was “very very sad”, while Billy Dee Williams who played Landa Calrission, added: “She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today.”

Bette Midler, Stephen Fry, Mia Farrow, Richard E Grant, William Shatner and Joan Collins were among those adding their condolences, with Steve Martin saying: “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”