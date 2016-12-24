John Williams may have composed the iconic music of “Star Wars,” but he’s never actually seen the final versions of any of the movies.

“I have not looked at the ‘Star Wars’ films and that’s absolutely true. When I’m finished with a film, I’ve been living with it, we’ve been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on. You walk out of the studio and, ‘Ah, it’s finished,'” he told the Mirror. “Now I don’t have an impulse to go to the theater and look at it. Maybe some people find that weird, or listen to recordings of my music very, very rarely.”

Of course, Williams watched the movies — and parts of it likely many times — as he was composing the music. He also watched the movie while the orchestra recorded the score. But it seems that he’s never watched any of the finished “Star Wars” movies with his own music. Once he’s done with a project, he moves onto the next.

As far as those “Star Wars” themes, Williams downplayed their status as classics.

“A lot of them ​are ​not very memorable and so on​,” he said, but adding, “It’s probably the most popular music that I’ve done.”

