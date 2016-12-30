“Star Wars” fans have turned to the Force to pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher. After her death on Tuesday, they quickly rallied to plan lightsaber vigils in various locations around the United States.

One vigil, held Wednesday in Anaheim, California, brought together a couple hundred fans, according to Rolling Stone. Many came armed with toy lightsabers to express their grief and honor the “Force Awakens” star, who died days after having a heart attack aboard an LA-bound flight. Jeff Rowan, the organizer of the event, described it as “fitting” celebration of the actress-slash-writer.

“I decided that I think we should be paying homage to her and a lightsaber vigil was very fitting -– even though technically she never really even carried a lightsaber,” he said.

Technically accurate or not, the toys made for a beautiful, if bittersweet, sight, as seen below in an image from Red Hare Images.

Meanwhile, similar vigils were also held at by multiple locations of the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain, and fans have created a star for Fisher on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s clear that she’ll be missed.

[via: Rolling Stone]