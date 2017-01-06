WARNING: This post contains some minor spoilers for “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” “Episode IX,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Read on at your own risk.

In the aftermath of the sudden death of “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher last month, the creative team behind the franchise is still unsure of how to proceed with plans for her iconic character, Princess-turned-General Leia. And according to a new report, Fisher was to have featured prominently in at least two crucial scenes set for “Episode VIII” and “Episode IX,” with the latter, still-unfilmed movie having more importance for the character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher’s death is not only a devastating personal blow to her “Star Wars” family, but also throws some key plot points for the next two films in the new trilogy into chaos. Fisher had already completed work on “Episode VIII,” and while it was initially unclear how she would have factored into “Episode IX,” THR reports that her role in the latter flick was planned to be much more substantial than that in “VIII.”

… [I]nsiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that at least two key scenes are planned for Episode VIII (Dec. 15) and Episode IX (2019): a Leia reunion with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), her son who killed Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Details of where those scenes fit into the movies remain unclear.

Obviously, if Leia was to have had a big part in “Episode IX,” that would require some major rewriting, and THR reports that director Colin Trevorrow is set to meet with Lucasfilm execs next week to discuss a plan for the character moving forward. But the trade also notes that unlike the situation surrounding the sudden death of Paul Walker while filming “Furious 7” in 2013, production on “Episode IX” is still a long way off (filming is likely set to begin sometime in early 2018), and filmmakers have some time to come up with a new game plan.m

One potential answer is including Leia in “Episode IX” through the magic of CGI. The character already made an altered appearance in “Rogue One” (alongside the also-deceased Peter Cushing) thanks to some digital trickery; could a similar feat be planned for future “Wars” flicks?

That’s yet to be determined, and we likely won’t know the answer for some time. Stay tuned.

