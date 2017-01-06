Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Courtney Love were among the stars paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at what was believed to be a private memorial service.

The service was being held in a compound in Coldwater Canyon in Los Angeles, and other famous names who have been spotted include Jamie Lee Curtis, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr.

Streep was pictured carrying a bunch of white roses as she entered the compound, which has security guards posted at two points – one appearing to be the entrance and the other an exit.

During the arrivals of the many people paying tribute to the mother and daughter, a fan walked up to the gate to lay a bunch of white roses outside the entrance.