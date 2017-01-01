A BBC source said: “People don’t necessarily think of all sunny/dry weather as good or rainy/wet as bad and we are mindful of that in our language.

“Weather forecasters had been encouraged to “present information as clearly as possible and provide our audience with ‘useable weather’ information they need to go about their day.”

This meant that forecasters were able to say there would be “some welcome rain for gardeners” after a lengthy dry spell.

Other examples included “Although it will start damp, it will brighten” and “You might catch a shower but it will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells”.

A BBC spokesman added: “The public values BBC Weather for its clear, timely and accurate forecast information across television, radio and online.”

A spokesman for the Met Office – which has a contract to supply the BBC with its weather forecast until the spring – added: “The Met Office is trusted to give the best possible guidance on the weather by the public and we forecast the weather without bias.

“As the UK’s national weather service we have a responsibility to warn about the potential for disruption caused by the heavy rain, gales, snow etc, but we also highlight fine weather when it is expected.”