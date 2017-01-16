Anyone who thought the Golden State Warriors’ new dynamic would force Stephen Curry out can put those notions to bed.

When Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News asked Curry on Saturday if he could see himself leaving the Warriors when he becomes a free agent this summer, the point guard responded:

I can’t. Like I’ve said from Day 1 when I was first asked about free agency, this is a perfect place to play. Bay Area fans are amazing, our organization’s amazing, we’ve put together an amazing team that’s competing for championships every year. There’s really no reason that I can see right now that would draw me elsewhere.

Curry is in the final season of a four-year deal worth $44 million, which is a relatively minimal amount, considering he has won back-to-back NBA MVP awards. Curry ranks fourth on his own team in annual salary.

With the three-time All-Star being overlooked financially on his own team, plus having to share the ball more with fellow stars like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, there was some speculation he would want to start fresh with a new team next season.

But Kawakami also noted the financial advantage that could come with re-signing with Golden State.

While 29 other teams can offer him a max contract worth $133 million over four years, the Warriors will be able to give Curry a five-year deal worth $209 million.

There is also the expectation that Durant will stick around for the long haul despite having the ability to leave at the end of the season.

“I think he really enjoys playing with us as a team,” Curry said of Durant. “He enjoys living in the Bay Area, the opportunities that are out here. I think he just genuinely enjoys coming to work every day. That’s a good recipe for hopefully a long-term presence in the Bay.”

Although Golden State might not be on pace for 73 wins, the squad has the best record in the NBA at 34-6 and remains the overwhelming favorite to bring home the 2016-17 NBA title, per OddsShark.