How often do you travel?

It depends on work; for the past four years, I’ve been based mainly in Britain, filming DCI Banks in Leeds and then Bristol for Trollied. I’m still away from home about five months of the year at least. When I was filming Wild at Heart, I spent the best part of five and a half years out in South Africa from 2006.

What do you need for a perfect holiday?

I’m not keen on lying on a beach or sticking to a hotel complex. I prefer going under my own steam and exploring a city. I went to Dubrovnik last year and it was absolutely gorgeous. I loved wandering around the maze of old cobbled streets without a real plan and the national orchestra put on an open-air concert in the Bishop’s Palace, finishing up with the theme tune to the Game of Thrones television series.



An aerial view of Dubrovnik’s old town



Credit:

sorincolac – Fotolia





Your earliest memory of travelling abroad?

Largs, a beautiful old resort town on the west coast of Scotland. We lived in St-Anne’s-on-Sea in Lancashire at the time and all the various contingents of our family from the local area would drive up together in convoy. Largs was such a great base from which to explore: we used to get the boats across to Millport and Rothesay, and we’d visit all the local historical sites and castles. Some of my fondest memories are learning to swim there and getting one of Nardini’s famous Knickerbocker Glories. One summer in the mid-Seventies we absolutely baked – who needs foreign travel with weather like that?

Your best holiday ever?

I’ve been going out with Elaine now for about 10 years and our first holiday together was to New York, about a year after the attacks. People were so friendly, even though it was a city clearly going through a healing process. We walked everywhere, admiring the spectacular architecture, and we stayed in a hotel overlooking Central Park – it was just perfect and romantic.









Watch | An insider’s guide to New York





01:40







Have you ever been on safari?

When I was filming Wild at Heart, I was on permanent safari. We saw something unique every day including lions, elephants and tigers. I had a lot of respect for the animals as we were working on their territory. We did have one scary moment filming with a lion, but lived to tell the tale.

Most relaxing holiday?

Four years ago, an American company invited Elaine and me to go on our first ever cruise – around Arabia. We had an absolute ball on the 11-day trip. We started in Dubai and went to Abu Dhabi, Oman and Jordan. The day before each destination there was always an interesting lecture giving you the history and geography of the stop, which I loved. The day before we went to Aqaba in Jordan, they also screened Lawrence of Arabia. We saw many of the same views the next morning when we arrived. It hadn’t changed that much.



Sunset at Aqaba, Jordan



Credit:

AP





Favourite city?

San Francisco because it feels like a huge movie set and the people are so relaxed.

Favourite hotel?

A few years ago, Elaine and I stayed at the opulent Hotel Danieli in Venice for Valentine’s Day, while their annual masked festival was going on. They gave us the most beautiful room with jaw-dropping views of Venice. It was like going back in time. I got great brownie points for taking her there, but then how do you top that?



This five-star grande dame of Venice’s iconic waterfront offers traditional luxury and a taste of 14th-century grandeur, plus a rooftop dining terrace with superb views of the lagoon.



Read expert review

Rates provided by Booking.com

Favourite restaurant?

Quay – a restaurant in Sydney right by the Opera House with fantastic views. It serves modern fusion cuisine: there’s a starter there called Ocean Pearls, tiny tastes of various seafood concoctions – it’s a work of art.

Favourite bar?

Harry’s Bar in Venice, famous for its bellinis. The last time we were there, the superb barman explained the fascinating history of the venue and its celebrity clientele. The staff can really make somewhere.

Worst travel experience?

When I was filming a television quiz programme in Manchester, I would get put up in the beautiful Midland Hotel. Four times running, the alarm went off at two in the morning.

Favourite airline?

I love air travel – I still think it’s one of the last glamorous ways to travel, especially if you have lounge access. I’m a huge cricket fan and the first time I travelled to Australia was the first time I’d flown first class on British Airways. This was back in the days when they carved the meat at your seat – spectacular. I felt like I was in an episode of The Saint.

Best piece of travel advice?

Enjoy the whole process, starting with shutting your front door as you leave – that’s when the adventure begins.

Your travel essentials?

My iPad so I can load it with reading without being weighed down, toothbrush in carry-on just in case you’re delayed so you can freshen up, and optimism.

What do you hate about travelling?

I don’t like how much later check-in is at hotels and how early you have to be out. A day should be a day. The last thing you want to do is show up off a flight and not be able to unload your luggage and unpack.









Watch | Five top tips to survive a long-haul flight





02:03







Where next?

Japan because I’ve always been fascinated by the culture.

The sixth series of Trollied, starring Stephen Tompkinson, is on Sky 1 now.

Interview by Sarah Ewing