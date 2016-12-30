All the fittings, from the door handles to the exit sign, have been reclaimed from redundant cinemas, including the seats, which came from the ABC in Hanley in Stoke which shut down in 2000.

Mr Jones even managed to obtain some original ABC carpet, but didn’t have enough to cover the floor of his cinema.

He approached a specialist firm who, using samples of the original carpet, managed to make an exact copy.

ABC Cinemas was founded in 1927 and in their post-Second World War heyday there were more than 400 of them throughout Britain. But the advent of large multiplexes meant that by the early 1990s the firm was on the verge of bankruptcy, eventually being taken over by Sir Richard Branson for his chain of Virgin Cinemas.

Mr Jones says he just needs to get hold of a set of neon lights and tidy up his garden before he can host his own premier next summer.