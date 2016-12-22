It came as the Met Office extended its yellow weather warning for wind to include the South West and Wales today and Scotland on Boxing Day. An amber “be prepared” warning remained in place for the north of Scotland, where winds are expected to get up to 90mph.

Rod Dennis, the RAC’s traffic watch spokesman, said the extreme weather would “make the going tough for anyone driving on Friday especially”.

Grahame Madge, a spokesman for the Met Office, added: “We are expecting gusts of around 80mph widespread within the amber warning area, up to 90mph in places.

“We have had the good fortune to be able to issue the weather warnings ahead of Storm Barbara coming, with plenty of time hopefully for people to change their plans if they need to.

“But the nature of the storm means it still has the potential to have an impact on power supplies, structures, and disrupt bridge and ferry crossings.”

The UK Coastguard also issued its own safety warnings ahead of the weekend.