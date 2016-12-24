The highest temperature ever for Christmas Day is 15.6C and this year temperatures are predicted to reach 14C but forecasters say there is a possibility the record could be broken.

“It is not an impossibility,” Mr Powell added.

“We will be watching with tender hooks. It is going to be a close one.”

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has launched a new free emergency phoneline 105 for anyone who experiences a power cut.

“With Storm Conor on its way, people across Scotland and northern England could be facing severe weather conditions such as winds of up to 80 mph. During this time, power cuts are highly possible,” a ENA spokesperson said.

“In light of the weather warnings, people are reminded they can call 105 if the forecasted weather does damage their power network and affects their electricity supply.”

An amber “be prepared” wind warning is in place for northern and western parts of Scotland until Boxing Day.

Northern England from Yorkshire to Northumberland is also expected to be affected on Christmas Day.