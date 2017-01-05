Mr Johnson was unable to confirm whether the unidentified man who was later found dead had evaded being spotted during the search, or had stowed away on the insecure trailer at a later point.

The unidentified man was carrying Hepatitis B, and had no tattoos or surgical scars. DNA samples taken from him have so far failed to confirm his identity.

Mr Johnson told the inquest: “The lorry driver started that he arrived at Calais and on the approach road he heard a number of individuals he believed had entered the soft-sided trailer.

“Upon arriving at the port, he notified the authorities.”

After the unidentified man’s body was found in the UK, two sim cards not registered to anyone traceable were found stitched into his clothing, as well as around 550 euro, Mr Johnson added.

Also found in the lorry trailer were large plastic pipes with urine inside them, indicating someone had been inside for some time. No identity documents were found.