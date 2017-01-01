Of course it would be desirable if there was a democratic way out of the current impasse. But Erdogan’s opponents in parliament are divided and their support base stuck among certain minorities like the secularists (gunned down on New Year’s Eve) or Kurds under assault as traitors in Erdogan’s eyes.

Is Turkey becoming a sick man on the edge of Europe? A kind of Pakistan with the radical jihadis of Syria providing its own Taliban-threat?

Sadly, after decades of promoting Turkey as a model for it to follow, the country now risks slipping down the road pioneered by Pakistan.

Maybe, inside the ruling party, there are men ready to defy the president’s grip on power and anxious to replace him.

But I doubt if they have the numbers or the courage to take President Erdogan on. Turkey’s agony looks set to continue. But given the country’s sensitive geopolitical location, chaos in Turkey means instability for the West too.

Mark Almond’s ‘Secular Turkey: A Short History’ will be published by the Crisis Research Institute in Oxford (CRIOx) in 2017