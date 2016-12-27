“In February fewer people want to come to the UK when it’s cold and miserable, so it will be interesting whether there is the same demand from Brits.”

Mr Brooke said that he believed “just raising prices” to cover the pound’s weakness was “giving up at a time when demand for product was going up”.

The Sunspel boss said he was taking steps to boost productivity in the company to cushion it from Brexit.

“If we can become more efficient, we can become more competitive”, Mr Brooke said.

He added that he was looking at introducing more automation to the factory in Long Eaton.

“However, investment in new machinery requires confidence in the economy,” he said.