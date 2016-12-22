Super Mario Run has broken Apple’s record for the fastest-downloaded app in the first week that is has been available, in spite of swathes of complaints and a dramatic drop in Nintendo’s value.

Nintendo’s latest foray into mobile gaming has become a smash hit, with Super Mario Run being downloaded 40m times in the first four days it was available.

The record surpasses Pokemon Go’s popularity by a mile: it took the augmented reality game 11 days to reach 25m downloads and 19 days to hit 50m.

Super Mario Run, which launched a week ago, now ranks first in the App Store in 140 countries, after what had appeared to be an initially muted reception.

Despite the game’s apparent popularity, Nintendo’s shares have plummeted in the past week raising concerns that it will manage to transition into a mobile gaming leader. Its share price has dropped 14.4pc since the game’s release on Thursday, wiping 565bn yen (£3.9bn) off its value.

In the first four days of its release Mario’s mobile debut received an average worldwide rating of 2.1 stars, according to App Annie. Players complained the game, which costs a one-off fee of £7.99, is too expensive and is a drain on data allowances.