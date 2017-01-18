What were the arguments?

Ms Miller’s legal team argued that because triggering Article 50 would revoke the legislation which took Britain into Europe, it would require an Act of Parliament to leave the EU.

Government lawyer James Eadie QC told the Supreme Court that the motion in favour of triggering Brexit by March 31 was “highly significant” and provides “the sharpest of focus” for the judges’ decision.

Addressing the 11 justices at the end of a four-day hearing, Mr Eadie said of the vote, which was carried by a 372 majority: “It may not be legally binding but that does not mean it is not legally relevant, because Parliament has given specific approval to the Government to give that notice.

“Parliament has indicated its view and has done so clearly.”

The Government is appealing against a High Court ruling that it must pass an Act of Parliament to invoke article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty – which gives the EU notice of Britain’s intention to leave – rather than using prerogative powers.

Mr Eadie said legislation was not necessary “to confirm that which the House of Commons has already called upon the Government to do”.