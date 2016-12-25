Warwick Music Group has also developed a plastic trumpet, the pTrumpet, along with a pBone mini for small children.

Experts say that children who have early exposure to musical instruments develop areas of the brain that relate to social, language and reasoning skills, as well as memory. Early exposure to an instrument can also help develop a child’s sensory and fine motor skills, encourage self-expression and stimulate creativity.

Gareth Haines, managing director of Normans Musical Instruments, which supplies instruments to schools, said that the revival in the fortunes of the trombone and brass instruments as a whole was “remarkable”.

“This is an innovation in technology that has had a huge impact – transforming interest in the playing of brass,” he said.

“It is re-invigorating the trombone in what is still generally a declining orchestral instrument market and is a great example of how innovation can create greater interest than any ‘play music’ initiative, no matter how important those are.”