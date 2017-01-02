More than 1,000 civilians – all of whom women and children – have fled Wadi Barada in the last 48 hours for government-controlled areas nearby in an attempt to escape the air strikes and fighting on the ground.

The army has intensified its assault on Wadi Barada, which has been under government siege since 2015, in recent weeks in an attempt to apply pressure on fighters to surrender. The regime has used similar tactics in other areas around the capital, securing several “reconciliation deals” which have seen rebels offered safe passage in return for surrender.

Elsewhere in the country, Syrian rebels were also accused of shelling Fuaa and Kafraya, two besieged Shia-majority villages in rebel-held Idlib province.

The fresh violence threatens the Russia-Turkey-brokered truce that came into force last week, which is intended to pave the way to new peace talks in Kazakhstan later this month.

The ceasefire won the backing of the United Nations and is the best hope for ending the five-year conflict.