The truce collapsed when government and rebel representatives failed to agree a plan. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, an ally of the Syrian government, announced the resumption of military operations. By Sunday afternoon, bombs were raining down on Wadi Barada again.

Opposition activists said the truce failed because the government is asking the opposition to give up control of the entire valley.

As loyalist forces oust rebels from one island of opposition support, they often allow passage to another rebel-held area, as with residents of eastern Aleppo being transported to rebel-held Idlib. But the number of rebel-held areas in western Syria is dwindling.

Analysts have cautioned that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is working to clear those opposed to his rule from the most vital parts of “usable Syria”.

This is generally seen to include the coast, the capital and the populated spine of the country that runs from Aleppo in the north to Daraa in the south.