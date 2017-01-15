Until water shortages gripped the city in late December, for many of the city’s residents whose loyalties lie with Assad, life went on as before the war.

The capital is part of what some analysts refer to as “useful Syria”. The Alawite communities on the coast, and the spine running from Daraa in the south to Aleppo in the north, are seen as a core zone of influence where Assad can concentrate his support and exercise his rule.

Far from “usable Syria”, in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, Assad on Sunday lost more territory to Isil.

Despite heavy airstrikes by government warplanes, jihadists pressed at the city’s edges for a second straight day, seizing several hilltops near a government air base.

At least 12 government fighters and 20 Isil militants were killed in the offensive, which included tunnel bombs and suicide attackers.

Isil have held half of Deir Ezzor since 2014. The group has launched several major campaigns to drive government forces out of the city, which in pre-war days was at the heart of the Syrian oil industry.

The push in Deir Ezzor comes just a month after the jihadists snatched Palmyra back from government control, suggesting that while Assad and his backers can take territory, holding it is proving to be more complicated.