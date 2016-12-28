Bassam Hijji, a spokesman for Nour al-Din al-Zenki brigade, said Russia and the Syrian regime did not want the ceasefire to apply to Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (JFS), a group with links to al-Qaeda, or Jund al-Aqsa, another Islamist rebel group.

He also said Russia and the regime wanted to allow fighting to continue in certain areas where it sensed that it had the advantage on the battlefield, for example in the East Ghouta area near Damascus.

Both conditions were unacceptable to the rebels, Mr Hijji said, and rebel negotiators were pushing to make sure the ceasefire applied to all rebel factions and across all areas.

But he acknowledged that the rebels were on the backfoot after their defeat in the four-year battle for Aleppo and were under pressure to eventually accept a ceasefire agreement.

“We are militarily in a very bad shape,” he said. “The Syrian revolution hasn’t been defeated but the Russians are trying to cash in on what has happened in Aleppo by imposing a solution. They want us to accept surrender.”

He said a ceasefire agreement could be reached on Thursday or in the coming days.

Previous ceasefires brokered by the US and and Russia have collapsed partly over disagreements on which rebel groups can be considered part of the “moderate opposition” and which are jihadists and can be targeted.

The US accused Russia of targeting moderate groups under the guise of attacking JFS, while Russia said there was no distinction between the jihadists and other groups.

Russia and Turkey hope that if a ceasefire agreement can be reached it will pave the way for comprehensive peace talks between the Assad regime and the rebels in Astana, Kazakhstan, next month.

Reuters reported that an outline for the comprehensive deal had already been drawn up Russia, Turkey, and Iran and involved dividing Syria into informal zones of regional power influences and allowing Bashar al-Assad to remain in power for at least several years.