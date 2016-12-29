BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 29 (UPI) — A North Dakota man managed to get some laughs out of his neighbors amid a major snowstorm by clearing his driveway while dressed as a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Samantha Walz captured video of her husband wearing his T-Rex costume while using their snowblower to clear their driveway.

The snow-blowing T-Rex had quite the task ahead of him, as about 40 inches of snow recently fell in the area of his Bismarck home.

Walz said the driveway-clearing dinosaur was a big hit with the neighborhood.