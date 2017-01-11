Deloitte said that just 63pc of households in the UK have a tablet, and 15pc of consumers intend to buy one this year. In comparison, 95pc of households that have a computer and 24pc of people plan to buy one in the next 12 months.

Sales of tablets rose rapidly just as those of PCs started to decline after Apple’s first iPad was released seven years ago, leading some pundits to suggest the world was entering a “Post-PC” era.

But sales flatlined and then fell as users switched to smartphones with bigger screens as well as holding on to older tablets for longer than expected.

Deloitte said that while iPads have proved popular among less computer-savvy users, younger consumers had opted for laptops.