As the first full working day of the year, Tuesday could come as a shock to the system for many returning to the office after the Christmas break.

But one type of business is gearing up for what is likely to be one of its busiest days of the year: Post Offices. Royal Mail has disclosed that staff in its 11,500 Post Office branches are being told to expect a 50 per cent jump in the volume of parcels being returned tomorrow on what is being nicknamed “take back Tuesday”.

The prediction is based on the number of parcels already logged with Royal Mail through its Tracked Returns service, which is used by more than 1,000 online retailers to enable customers to send back unwanted purchases.

The rise of internet shopping has transformed not only the way people buy their Christmas presents but how they dispose of or exchange any unwanted gifts afterwards.