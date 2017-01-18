A separate investigation by the University of Birmingham found that failing to prescribe statins to large numbers of eligible people was contributing to 12,000 preventable strokes each year.

“The totality of evidence clearly indicates that the more widespread and appropriate utilisation of statins, as adjuncts, not alternatives to therapeutic lifestyle changes, will yield net benefits in the treatment and primary prevention of heart attacks and strokes, including among high, medium and low-risk patients unwilling or unable to adopt therapeutic lifestyle changes,” said Professor Charles Hennekens, from Florida Atlantic University.

He added that current prescribing practices were “especially alarming” in the context of the primary prevention of serious ill health.

Recent research suggested that putting heart disease patients straight onto a double dose of statins could reduce their chance of dying by 20 per cent.

Standard NHS practice is to start people on a moderate level of statins and increase levels if the drugs fail to lower cholesterol levels.

While there is widespread academic agreement that statins are beneficial, some scientists have argued that equal positive effects could be achieved by a healthier lifestyle.

Last August leading heart experts said patients should be prescribed Mediterranean diets – rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, nuts, whole grains and olive oil – before being put on drugs.