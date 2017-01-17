Lord Sumption said: “The procedural defects of the system of review [of his captivity] do not mean that Serdar Mohammed will necessarily be entitled to damages.”

Campaigners will now urge Leigh Day to drop its case. The Telegraph disclosed last year how British troops are under criminal investigation over allegations that Mohammed was assaulted in the operation to arrest him, prompting outrage.

The law firm risks facing a huge bill if it continues with the legal action with the possibility that – even if it is successful on parts of its wide-ranging claim – the compensation paid to Mohammed will be minimal.

A Leigh Day spokesman said: “‘If, in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment the Government is interested in looking to resolve this claim, we will be pleased to take that step, which would ensure the costs are kept to a minimum. Failing that we will be seeking disclosure from the MoD of the evidence underlying Serdar Mohammed’s capture and detention to enable us to review this in the light of today’s judgment.”

The MoD welcomed the ruling. A spokesman said: “We have always been clear that our troops were right to detain Serdar Mohammed, a Taliban commander involved in the production of explosive devices on an industrial scale, so we welcome today’s judgment.

“It is vital that our troops have the ability to detain enemy forces when they are engaged in conflict, and today’s judgment is a significant step in clearing up the legal fog that has surrounded this issue.”