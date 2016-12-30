A new video claims to show a kidnapped American-Canadian family plead for their release from the feared Haqqani network linked to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

A COUPLE kidnapped by the Taliban have described their “nightmare” in a chilling new video alongside their two children who were born in captivity.

Canadian Joshua Boyle, 33, and his American wife Caitlan Coleman, 31, were captured four years ago in Afghanistan, reports The Sun.

Coleman was seven months pregnant when she and her husband were taken near Kabul when backpacking through Central Asia.

Her eldest son is now aged four while it is unclear when her youngest son was born.

Before this video the children had never been seen in public.

In footage obtained by the Toronto Star, Coleman called on the US and Canadian governments to help them.

Coleman said they are “living in a Kafkaesque nightmare” and that her children have “seen their mother defiled”.

She added: “We understand both sides hate us, and are content to leave us and our two surviving children in these problems.

“But we can only ask and pray that somebody will recognise the atrocities these men carry out against us as so-called retaliation, in their ingratitude and hypocrisy.”

She also made a direct appeal to Barack Obama: “Obama, your legacy on leaving office is probably important to you, and our lives and those of our children are to us.

“So please don’t become the next Jimmy Carter. Just give the offenders something so they and you can save face and we can leave the region permanently.”

Coleman also begged President-elect Donald Trump, to grant their captors what they want; “money, power, friends.”

Since October 2012, the couple have been held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

In August, Boyle and Coleman pleaded with the Afghan government to stop executing Taliban prisoners, when officials sentenced Anas Haqqani to death.

The couple said: “We have been told that the Afghan government has executed some of their prisoners.

“Our captors are frightened by the idea of further execution or further death.

“Because of their fear they are willing to kill us, willing to kill women, to kill children, to kill whomever, in order to get these policies reversed or take revenge.”

Coleman’s parents James and Lyn, who live in Pennsylvania, have appealed to the Taliban to release the couple and their two young children.

They last saw their daughter in July 2012, when she set off for Russia on a hiking trip with Boyle that took them through Central Asia and ultimately into war-torn Afghanistan.

Canadian Global Affairs and the US State Department has confirmed it is reviewing the footage.

This story originally appeared in The Sun