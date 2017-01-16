Despite the dramatic decline in tampon popularly, roughly the same number of women are using liners and pads as they were four years ago.

It comes as an increasing number of women are opting to use types of contraception which cause them to have shorter, lighter periods, which in many cases reduces or mitigates their need to buy feminine care items.

Tampons became a controversial topic of conversation in 2015 when feminist groups campaigned against them being taxed as “luxury items” instead of essential items.

EU rules prevented the Treasury from removing the tax but it recently agreed to donate the revenue to charity, instead of using the money to line the Government’s pockets.

Although the price of tampons has remained the same, the amount collected in “tampon tax” has dwindled and could decline further along with sales.

Since 2012 around 400,000 more women have started taking progesterone-only contraceptive pills which are known to make periods lighter and shorter.

In addition more women are also using long-acting contraception methods, for example the number of women using contraceptive implants has risen by 4pc since 2012 according to Public Health England.