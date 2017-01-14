Taraji P. Henson is going from playing a character with killer style and swagger on “Empire” to one that’s an actual killer.

The actress has boarded the upcoming thriller “Proud Mary,” Variety reports. She’ll star as a hit woman whose perspective is shaken after she meets a young boy. Apparently, he brings out her previously undiscovered maternal instincts, which we suspect will complicate her life and brutal job.

Henson is coming off the success of “Hidden Figures,” a film in which she starred as one of the African-American women who played a key role in the space race. The film has been nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and has been making a splash at the box office. Meanwhile, “Empire” has just been renewed for its fourth season.

“Proud Mary,” which was written by John Stewart Newman and Christian Swegal, still needs a director. Assuming all goes according to plan, Screen Gems aims to start production in April.

[via: Variety]