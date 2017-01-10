The NAO said that the changes to the estate had been limited by a long-running contract that the department has with property management firm Mapeley, which expires in 2021 and covers around two-thirds of HMRC’s estate.

HMRC’s regional centres need to be up and running before the contract with Mapeley ends in March 2021, or it will face increased costs for rent and service charges.

But the need to accelerate the process of moving staff to avoid these costs has led to some compromises in “cost and quality” of the new buildings, the NAO report suggested.

Additionally, the NAO said that HMRC had realised that its original plan to move staff quickly would carry “too high a risk of disruption to its business”.

“HMRC has yet to define fully how regional centres will support better customer service and more efficient and effective compliance activities,” the report said.

It noted that the department has effectively locked itself into 25-year deals for new offices in Bristol and Croydon because neither contract contains a clause that would enable it to exit early.

Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office, said: “HMRC has improved the handling of its current contract with Mapeley and achieved better outcomes, though significant risks remain.

“It should step back and consider whether this strategy still best supports its wider business transformation and will deliver the sustainable cost savings it set out to achieve in the long run.”

Susan Kramer, shadow chancellor for the Liberal Democrats, hit out at what she called the NAO’s “damning verdict” on the plans. “How can the public have confidence in our tax system when the organisation charged with bringing in money is so utterly reckless with how it spends it?” she said.