Consumer experts said that there are two separate mechanisms under which 84,000 Southern season ticket holders could demand that their card issuer reverses the transaction in which they paid for their rail pass, on the grounds that they had paid for a service that had not been provided.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that he had been refunded fifty per cent of his season ticket, equivalent to £2,400, by American Express, after citing section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, under which credit card providers are equally liable with the firm that offers the goods or services if things go wrong.

The passenger, a senior director at a major technology company, said the refund represented “a great British consumer success story”. He added: “The cancellation of services from the timetable meant that the service simply wasn’t being provided.”