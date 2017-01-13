LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (UPI) — Taylor Swift has taken to social media to tease an upcoming music video for her collaboration with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

“HAPPY Z DAY,” the pop star wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a blue-colored still image of herself and Malik standing side by side.

The caption is in reference to Malik’s 24th birthday.

The song, which appears on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker, was turned into a lyric video in December featuring footage from the upcoming drama starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

“Baby, baby, I feel crazy/Up all night, all night and every day/Give me something, oh, but you say nothing/What is happening tonight?” Swift can be heard singing on the track until Malik takes over with “I don’t wanna live forever/’Cause I know I’ll be living in pain.”

According to Malik, the pair came together through his girlfriend Gigi Hadid who is also friends with Swift.

“We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to [Taylor],” he said. “I spoke to her on the phone, and she heard the song ’cause Jack [Antonoff] played it to her. She really liked it, and she went in the studio the next day.”

“The really interesting thing was she’s actually friends with [Gigi], so she’d already reached out ’cause Jack had just played her the song anyway,” he added.