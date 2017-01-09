Speaking to MPs on the Communities and Local Government select committee, Dame Casey said she had found herself explaining basic British ways of life to a group of migrants from Eastern Europe.

She said: “I thought it was interesting that they said that nobody had talked to them about our way of life here, about when to put rubbish out.

“Nobody told them to queue, nobody told them to be nice, all those sorts of things.

“We hadn’t been on it and I think as part of the package that would be no bad thing.

“What is clear is we is that we ought to be more on integration, we should have been and we need to be.”