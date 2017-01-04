The latest smart devices aimed at making life easier are a central part of this year’s “Unveiled” event at CES, but analysts warn of security risks with so many small companies creating devices that depend on internet connectivity. Image: AP

A FRESH television technology war has erupted on the eve of the world’s biggest consumer electronics expo, with two major TV manufacturers claiming to have created screens which will revolutionise lounge room viewing this year.

Samsung and LG launched salvos even before the Consumer Electronics Show started in Las Vegas this week, with Samsung promising its new line of QLED televisions offered the brightest pictures, while LG claimed its Nano Cell-based TVs delivered “the most realistic images possible”.

In a bitter twist, one even appeared to name their new TV line after the other’s.

Both unreleased TV ranges should arrive in Australia in the first half of the year.

Samsung Electronics Australia corporate vice-president Phil Newton said the company’s new televisions represented the next generation of its quantum dot technology and delivered picture quality its rivals could not match, including those with OLED screens.

“Most of the competitor’s technology won’t show you brightly lit screens,” he said. “There’s a good reason for that — because they can’t reproduce the colour that these do.”

Mr Newton said the QLED TVs could show a full spectrum of colours at an unprecedented brightness thanks to metal cores and shells added to the nanocrystals on QLED TVs.

The new Samsung televisions also promised greater viewing angles, a single-cord connection to multiple accessories, and a revamped remote control.

But LG claimed its Super UHD televisions used Nano Cell technology to offer superior, more realistic colours, and better viewing angles than those of its competitors, in addition to supporting the Dolby Vision standard.

“Nano Cell is another example of how LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” LG Home Entertainment president Brian Kwon said.

Indicating just how bitter the TV battle has become, LG’s Super UHD TV range even sounds very similar to the SUHD brand Samsung gave its televisions last year.

Mr Newton said Samsung would no longer use the SUHD brand this year, though he said it was because consumers did not really “understand what it meant”.

The Consumer Electronics Show will be officially begin in Las Vegas on Friday.

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson travelled to CES as a guest of Samsung.