Techno may be the missing ingredient when it comes to helping ‘test tube babies’ grow better, scientists have claimed.

Research carried out at the Altravita IVF clinic in Moscow found that playing the music, known for its repetitive bass line, for 24 hours a day to eggs in test tubes increased the number of viable embryos by nearly a fifth.

In the study, A State of Trance by DJ Armin van Buuren was played to 758 eggs at 80 decibels, while the same number were nurtured in silence, The Times reported.

The team, led by Alex Biryukov, found the eggs that were played the music were marginally more likely to grow into embryos, but much more likely to develop to the stage in which they could be implanted.