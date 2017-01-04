“Are you going to sneeze?” Speaker Paul Ryan asks the bold teen. Picture: Twitter/CSpan.

REPUBLICAN speaker Paul Ryan has shown he is definitely not down with the kids when he was completely confused by the son of a Congressman “dabbing” on stage.

The son of newly-elected Kansas representative Roger Marshall, Cal, decided to have his moment in the spotlight when his dad was being sworn in.

The clip tweeted by a CSpan reporter Jeremy Art shows Speaker Ryan instructing the representative to hold his hand up while smiling for the camera.

With the family smiling, his son strikes the pose and Ryan is not sure what is going on.

“Are you all right?” he asks. “Are you going to sneeze?”

“He’s sneezing” Representative Marshall said.

Watch the clip below.

Video of the misunderstood move went viral with viewers hailing the son for daring to hold the position for so long.

The dance craze started in Atlanta and became popular after Carolina Panthers quarterback became the “ambassador of the dab” which saw it explode across social media in 2016.

Speaker Ryan was unfazed by his lack of cool, tweeting that after swearing in 300 members he still didn’t “get what dabbing is”.

As for Cal, it seems he might have to live vicariously through that internet video as he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a touchdown with a dab in October 2015 before the craze exploded. Picture: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Prince Harry does 'the dab' in Scotland in September 2016. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Naomi Watts' 2016 Christmas Card has sons Sasha and Samuel dabbing.

Naomi Watts’ 2016 Christmas Card has sons Sasha and Samuel dabbing.Source:Supplied



