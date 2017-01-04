REPUBLICAN speaker Paul Ryan has shown he is definitely not down with the kids when he was completely confused by the son of a Congressman “dabbing” on stage.

The son of newly-elected Kansas representative Roger Marshall, Cal, decided to have his moment in the spotlight when his dad was being sworn in.

The clip tweeted by a CSpan reporter Jeremy Art shows Speaker Ryan instructing the representative to hold his hand up while smiling for the camera.

With the family smiling, his son strikes the pose and Ryan is not sure what is going on.

“Are you all right?” he asks. “Are you going to sneeze?”

“He’s sneezing” Representative Marshall said.

Watch the clip below.

@jonward11 Here’s the clip. pic.twitter.com/XsM1EqXaNk — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 3, 2017

Video of the misunderstood move went viral with viewers hailing the son for daring to hold the position for so long.

The dance craze started in Atlanta and became popular after Carolina Panthers quarterback became the “ambassador of the dab” which saw it explode across social media in 2016.

Speaker Ryan was unfazed by his lack of cool, tweeting that after swearing in 300 members he still didn’t “get what dabbing is”.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

As for Cal, it seems he might have to live vicariously through that internet video as he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.