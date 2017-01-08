Jenelle Evans is in the final stretch of her pregnancy!
The Teen Mom 2 alum’s closest family and friends gathered to celebrate the arrival of Jenelle’s newest bundle of joy, a daughter she’s set to welcome with boyfriend David Eason.
Jenelle beamed from ear to ear as she showcased her growing baby bump in a pink lace mid-dress. Partygoers gathered around the mama-to-be for a heartwarming snapshot later shared to Instagram that she captioned, “Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!”
“It’s awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl’s arrival soon!” Jenelle, 25, continued. “Tonight was great and wouldn’t want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley!”
Since documenting the birth of her first son, Jace Evans, on the popular MTV series 16 & Pregnant, Jenelle has undoubtedly endured her fair share ups and downs over the years. Despite multiple run-ins with the law, the reality television star has since turned her life around and committed to sobriety.
In 2014, Evans gave birth to her second child, a son named Kaiser Griffith, with her ex-fiancé. Since announcing her third round of pregnancy last August, Jenelle has given her social media followers an intimate glimpse into her road to baby.
From quality family time to sweet messages for her leading man, Jenelle has never looked happier.
Wishing the proud mom a healthy end to her pregnancy!