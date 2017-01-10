“Officers attended and, upon visiting a scene nearby, they found a seven-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

“An ambulance attended and the girl was taken to York District Hospital, where she sadly died a short time later.

“A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident. She remains in police custody for questioning.

“Officers remain at the scene while the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the girl continues.”

The York City and East neighbourhood policing team tweeted: “Difficult late shift for all York staff with tragic death of a 7 year old. Thoughts go out to family members.”

Alness Drive is a quiet street lined with red-brick detached homes, lying to the south east of the city centre.