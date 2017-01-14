Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia does not recognize the split and has sought to maintain influence in Kosovo’s north, where most of the country’s Serb minority is located.

At an urgently called news conference in Belgrade on Saturday, Vucic accused the Kosovo government in Pristina of plans to arrest the train’s driver and passengers.

“This was an ambition to provoke a conflict, to start a wider conflict in this territory that we consider as ours,” Vucic said. “It was my decision to stop the train in Raska to preserve the freedom and lives of our people, to prevent a wider conflict and show that we want peace.”

He warned ethnic Albanians in Kosovo not to attack Kosovo’s Serb minority “because Serbia will not allow those attacks.”

“We sent a train, not a tank,” Vucic said.

NATO-led troops are controlling Kosovo’s borders following an intervention in 1999 to stop a bloody Serbian crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo.

Saturday’s promotional ride was the first from Belgrade, the Serbian capital, to the northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica since the 1998-99 war. The train later turned back toward Belgrade.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said on Saturday on his Facebook page that Kosovo respects the freedom of movement of people and goods but a train covered in nationalist banners that violate Kosovo’s constitution and laws “is completely unacceptable.”