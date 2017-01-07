Baroness Campbell, a disability rights campaigner, has been a vocal critic of attempts to change the current law which she has called “highly dangerous”.

Dignity in Dying’s chief executive, Sarah Wootton, said: “Noel’s experience sadly echoes that of hundreds of other terminally ill people in this country – choice and control at the end of life is something that everyone should be able to have.”

Mr Conway who has a son, daughter and stepson was an active man who enjoyed climbing, skiing and cycling before he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (a form of MND) in November 2014. It is an incurable neurological condition that causes weakness and wasting in the limbs.

He relies on a ventilator overnight and uses a wheelchair and requires help for all his personal needs such as dressing and eating.

His wife Carol told the BBC: “Noel’s diagnosis was devastating. I do support him and think he should have the right to say enough is enough rather than fighting for breath and not being able to move.

“I can’t help him end his life – we need the help of medical professionals to ease his passing.”

Over the years a number of terminally ill Britons have travelled to Switzerland to end their lives.

Mr Conway is signed up to Dignitas, a Swiss suicide group which promotes dying with dignity. While he says he is not in pain at present, he fears he may be too weak to travel when he is ready to die.

He said:”I have considered travelling to Dignitas in Switzerland to have an assisted death but this is expensive and requires a lengthy journey which in my current condition I may not be able to make anyway.

“I believe [the option of an assisted death] is my fundamental human right – one I am willing to fight in the courts to secure.”

The High Court is expected to hear Mr Conway’s case in the next few months.