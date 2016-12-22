AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22 (UPI) — Texas, the No. 1 oil producer in the United States, reported crude oil production edged slightly lower than the previous month based on preliminary data.

Strains continued for the nation’s top oil producer even after a survey from the U.S. Geological Survey found the Wolfcamp shale reserve within the Permian basin in Texas was among the largest oil and gas deposits ever assessed in the country.

Production figures for September showed a slight decline from the previous month at 2.38 million barrels per day. The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the energy sector, reported preliminary figures for October at 2.37 million barrels per day. September production was 1.5 percent lower than last year and October’s was lower year-on-year by the same.

“The commission reports that in the last 12 months, total Texas reported production was 987 million barrels of crude oil and 8.1 trillion cubic feet of total gas,” it said in its latest month report. Previous month reports showed the 12-month moving level was above the 1 billion barrel mark.

Rival shale states like North Dakota have shown some signs of a rebound in recovery as oil prices move back above the $50 mark following a November decision from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production starting next month. Recovery for Texas, however, has been slow. Houston hosts the headquarters of several energy companies that were forced to cut payrolls early this year, and a division of BP this month moved out of Houston to Denver.

Texas data could show a rebound in production for the last two months of 2017 as oil prices ended October at around $45 per barrel, compared with around $52 per barrel early Thursday. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas economist Keith Phillips said recently that, toward the end of the year, the weakness from early 2016 has given way to a sense of stability in the energy and manufacturing sectors.