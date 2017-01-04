LAKE JACKSON, Texas, Jan. 4 (UPI) — A music video shoot in Texas came to a premature end when rappers dressed as bank robbers drew the attention of actual police.

Angleton rappers Tru Keezy and Yung Groovey said they and members of their crew were filming scenes for a music video outside of a Lake Jackson credit union on New Year’s Day when Lake Jackson police arrived on the scene with their guns drawn.

“They came back and said, ‘Get on the ground, get the [expletive] on the ground,'” Tru Keezy told KPRC-TV.

The rappers explained to police that they were shooting a music video with a bank robbery theme and their guns were not loaded.

“It was a bad idea with a good reason,” Tru said.

Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Jon Kirk said the rappers explained they had thought the bank was closed when they decided to film, but the men dressed as robbers were spotted by a cleaning crew who triggered the credit union’s alarm about 1:45 p.m.

The men were released without any charges.