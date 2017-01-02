Now is the time to pull out all the stops: in a few years, your children will be – gulp – holidaying with their uni friends, not you.

If you’re a family that craves post-exam relaxation by the sea, we’ve got that covered. If you see this summer as a chance to take on a new adventure, check out our experts’ trips of a lifetime for teens.



Polzeath is a great place to learn to surf – not just for teens, but for mums and dads, too



1. Surfing in Polzeath

Is a screen ban with teens possible on holiday? It’s a challenge – perhaps as much for you as the kids. But head to Polzeath for adventures and exercise (intermingled with grown-up trips to the spa), and you may just have a fighting chance. The wild Atlantic rollers you’ll get at Polzeath make the Med’s bathtub-like surface seem like child’s play; the wild coast of Cornwall is the best place to set pulses racing with surfing lessons (from £28 for two hours, including wetsuit and board hire). To take some of the pressure off adults, stay at The Point (thepointatpolzeath.co.uk), where myriad activities are right on your doorstep. There’s an 18-hole golf course, indoor swimming pool, tennis courts and gym on-site, plus a range of apartments, so you can all gather your dignity and put the years of sharing hotel rooms behind you. With endless views of fields, hills and sea, this is a real winner for families seeking a chic and active English seaside holiday. (Louise Atkinson)

A two-bedroom self-catering apartment for a week in August from £1,550 (read the full review).

2. Happy campers

With 55 campsites and a tenfold increase in the 9,000-strong population in the summer months, Argelès is a lively place for a seaside break.



Argeles is a few minutes from the charming small town of Collioure, among the sunniest, warmest summer spots in France



The beach is five miles long, and wide enough to accommodate all of Europe’s towels. You can gallop a horse along it in August and strike no one. Beauty is built-in; this is the exact point where the flat Languedoc coast rises to the dying sighs of the Pyrenees. So, if your teenagers can’t find happiness with the beach, sea and beach clubs, you might send them into the mountains for hiking, biking or horsing. Or to one of many local adventure parks. I’d go for Canyoning Park, which reproduces wild canyoning brilliantly (canyoning-park.com). As the sun goes down, the warmth stays up with more entertainment in town, on the beach or in the campsites than a normal body can handle. (Anthony Peregrine)

Our pick of the campsites is the five-star La Sirène, 900m from the beach, which offers a water park and two-bed mobile homes from £1,000 for a week (camping-lasirene.fr/en).

3. Family party people

If you’re one of those cool families that likes to tear up the dance floor together, Ibiza is the place for you. Home to some of the best nightclubs in the world, Ibiza also has a gorgeous coastline, with dozens of tiny coves to discover – not to mention some of the most stylish hotels on the Mediterranean. For a week of lively fun, head to the soft sands of Playa d’en Bossa. Las Salinas is a mile-long crescent of sand on the southernmost tip of the island, bordered by a small pine forest. Pursue water sports and hike by day, dance by night. (Annie Bennett)



Take a break from the party at Ca Na Xica



Stay at Ca Na Xica, half an hour away from Playa d’en Bossa, in the quieter north of the island, which accepts guests from age 15 upwards. Rooms from £168 per night (Ca Na Xica Hotel review).

4. Splendid freedom in Cyprus

If you have ever wondered what the point of a resort is, we’ve found the one to answer all of your questions. The newly refurbished luxury Anassa is ideal for water-loving teens with younger siblings – and parents who need to entertain them all. With the resort steps from the beach and entirely enclosed, you can let teenagers head down to the brilliant water-sports centre to experience everything from the fun of a banana ride to the exhilaration of parasailing, to honing their waterskiing skills. They can learn to sail or scuba dive, windsurf or paddleboard. Meanwhile, in any of the six structured layers of the Kids’ Club, from four months (with professional nannies) up to the urban-graffiti-designed den where 18-year-olds can play pool blissfully undisturbed, the rest of the younger generation will be happy. And the parents? With gourmet food, a world of wines to explore and a spa that further reduces worry lines, the perfect holiday is guaranteed. (Mary Lussiana)



Anassa will entertain visitors of all ages



Seven nights at Anassa (read the full review of Anassa) costs from £2,050 in high season, based on a family of two adults and two children sharing connecting studio suites on a half-board basis, including flights and private transfers (anassa.com).

5. The need for speed in Spain

For daredevil parents and teens, PortAventura, Spain’s largest theme park, offers the perfect locus for a summer holiday of thrills – with a side-order of culture (Barcelona is just an hour’s drive away).

From the 31m-tall King Khajuna waterslide at Costa Caribe Aquatic Park, to the brand-new Ferrari Land, which opens in April of this year, to the nearby beaches, you’ll have plenty to do. (Sally Peck)

Stay at Hotel PortAventura and you get free entry to PortAventura and discounted entry to Costa Caribe. From £850 per person, including flights, accommodation and half board (thomson.co.uk).

6. Social Greek idyll

If you want to avoid the crowds of an all-inclusive, but have teens who need to mingle, head to the Peligoni Beach Club on Zakynthos. The island’s dramatic coastline will thrill your family by day – Navagio (Shipwreck Beach), a blissful cove backed by plummeting limestone cliffs, is unmissable. The Peligoni Club offers families with teenagers round-the-clock activities – and options for socialising in the evenings.



Peligoni offers all the activities of a resort, but with the exclusivity of villa living



It has a café-restaurant, pool, tennis court and gym, and a series of decks leading down to the sea for sunbathing, swimming and organised water sports, including sailing, windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, waterskiing and wakeboarding. After dark, they stage barbecues, parties, live music and quiz nights. But you always have the option of retreating to your own villa – with or without friends – for a quiet evening in. (Sally Peck)

Villa Alico (sleeps six), within walking distance of the club, costs from £3,795 per week in the high season; club membership (ages 13+) is £210 per person (peligoni.com).

7. Diving in Italy

Napoleon may have grown weary of Elba but you won’t: this Italian island off the Tuscan coast has dramatic mountains, outstanding views, mountain biking trails and, perhaps best of all, 190 beautiful beaches.



Elba offers escapism on its 190 beaches



For teens looking for a challenge, you can sign up for a Padi Bubblemaker course on Elba: 10 to 14-year-olds will enjoy taking the plunge as trainee Junior Open Water Divers, a qualification that’s your ticket to diving all over the world. (Mike Unwin)

The five-day course is offered by Powder Byrne (powderbyrne.com) at the Hotel Hermitage from £2,679, including half board. The Scuba Academy costs £440 per person for a five-day course.

8. From hipster to Gilded Age

Take cool teens to New York (find an appropriately trendy flat in Brooklyn at airbnb.com, or onefinestay.com). Once they have had their fill of museums, shopping and visits to both Governors and Coney Islands, whisk them off for a bit of seaside R&R. If you want a taste of Gatsby‑style glamour, skip the overpriced Hamptons (whether by car, Jitney or Blade, the commute would drive you mad) and continue your trip north – by car or Amtrak – to Rhode Island. Watch Hill has beautiful beaches and teen cred (Taylor Swift has a house there); stay at the imposing beachside Ocean House (oceanhouseri.com; rooms from £800 per night). Newport, 45 minutes further north, was the playground of the Vanderbilts 100 years ago and is lined with giant marble “cottages” that are fun to explore. (Sally Peck)



Explore the town of Newport, in Rhode Island – former home to Vanderbilts and Jackie Kennedy



The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport (Chanler full hotel review) commands spectacular ocean views and has rooms from £251 per night.

9. Ranching in Trump country

For an entirely different side of the United States, visit the Midwestern state of Montana, where you can hunt, fly-fish, shoot and ride at a (luxury) working cattle ranch that covers 37,000 acres. Kayaking, white-water rafting and jet-skiing are among the sports on offer, and you can end each day in your own hot tub under the stars. This American idyll is the kind of place where nothing is too much trouble; the balance between luxury and a sense of life on the range is well executed. (Erica Wagner)

Steppes Travel (steppestravel.co.uk) offer 7 nights at Paws Up, based on a family of four sharing, for £4,830 per person, including full board and international flights from the UK.

10. Ultimate animal adventure

If this is your child’s last summer at home, it may be time to embark on a trip of a lifetime as a family to the Galápagos Islands. You will hike a volcano, kayak around beaches, and swim with sea lions. July is high season, with drier weather and a good chance of seeing humpback whales and blue-footed booby birds. You’ll also explore craft markets and meet indigenous people. (Joanna Symons)



If this is your last summer with your teenager at home (at least until he takes one look at the job market and moves back in) consider taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Galapagos



Journey Latin America (journeylatinamerica.co.uk) offers a 13-day active Ecuador trip, which includes hiking, cycling, horse riding and visits to two of the most interesting of the Galápagos Islands from £5,254 per person.